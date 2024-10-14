Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 33.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Regency Centers by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $75.26.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.23%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

