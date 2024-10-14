Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,066 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $599,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,882,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.