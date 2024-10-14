Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,066 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $599,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,882,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
XMHQ stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.