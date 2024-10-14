Atomi Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,197,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,966,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

