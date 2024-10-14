Atomi Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $311,684,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,013,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after purchasing an additional 365,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,255,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,582,000 after purchasing an additional 362,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $29,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

NYSE:XYL opened at $136.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

