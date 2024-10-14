Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $193,000 Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

