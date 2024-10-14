Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,902 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HMY stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $11.37.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.90 to $8.20 in a research note on Thursday.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

