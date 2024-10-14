Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $230,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $241.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.06.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

