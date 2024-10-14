Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Shares of ERIC opened at $7.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

