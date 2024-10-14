Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 177.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter worth about $59,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 64,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 11.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Price Performance

TEF stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.67. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC raised shares of Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Telefónica

Telefónica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.