Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $202,000 in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 50,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Shares of VTEC opened at $100.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.21 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

