Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $210,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.88 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.00. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.