Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $210,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.88 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.00. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.