Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $220,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 736 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,519 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $227,218,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after buying an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1,445.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,404,000 after buying an additional 369,581 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.93.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $309.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.77 and its 200-day moving average is $267.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $312.52.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

