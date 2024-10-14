Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $223,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Unum Group by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $63.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.