Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,131,000 after buying an additional 912,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 142,908 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth $271,532,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in XPO by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,124,000 after acquiring an additional 253,519 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

NYSE XPO opened at $115.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average is $111.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

