Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,244 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 84.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 77.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in PG&E by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. PG&E's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

