Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 54.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE CNX opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.38.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

