Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 114.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Insider Activity

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,497 shares of company stock worth $3,579,769. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $85.42 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

