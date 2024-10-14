Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 103,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,991,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,910 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

