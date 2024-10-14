Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.