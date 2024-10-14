Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29,720.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 884,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 868,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,242,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $48,716,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.2 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

