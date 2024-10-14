Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,536 Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,536 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GYLD opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.26. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

