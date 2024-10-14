Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,058 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGR opened at $14.99 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $371.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vector Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

