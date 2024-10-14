Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 535 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $379,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,115,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049,707 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $315,150,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,406,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,077,000 after buying an additional 4,038,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $151,554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $50.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

