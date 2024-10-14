Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 604 Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.

About Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

