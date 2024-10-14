Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 723 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after buying an additional 2,575,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after purchasing an additional 412,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 123.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,265,000 after buying an additional 855,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.1 %

NET opened at $93.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $976,114.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,632,356.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,532.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,632,356.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,784 shares of company stock valued at $33,130,625. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

