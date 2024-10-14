Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,899,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,973,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,890,000 after buying an additional 198,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $170.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.22. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

