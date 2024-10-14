Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 678,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,240,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,742,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Gartner Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE IT opened at $521.22 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $524.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $495.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.13.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.
Gartner Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
