Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 678,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,240,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,742,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $529.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $521.22 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $524.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $495.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.13.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.