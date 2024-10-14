Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

