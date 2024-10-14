AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,948 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,374 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

