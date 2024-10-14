AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,070,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,129.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,130.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3,006.79. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $46.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,182.33.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

