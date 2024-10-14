Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,528.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,958 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,336,000 after acquiring an additional 992,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,162,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,677,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 908,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 432,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,424,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $64.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

