AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter worth $208,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

AXIS Capital stock opened at $80.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $82.33.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXIS Capital

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.