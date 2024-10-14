Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Azenta were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 16.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,970,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after buying an additional 421,719 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,298,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,783,000 after purchasing an additional 100,826 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 433.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 59,364 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 5.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 56,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 618.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,479 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZTA opened at $45.29 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

