BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,413,830. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,413,830. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,496.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,946,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BJ opened at $86.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

