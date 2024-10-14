BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.