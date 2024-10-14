Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,081 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,423 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

