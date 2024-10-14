Brookstone Capital Management Buys 528 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,518,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 294,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $136.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

