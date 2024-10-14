Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $130.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $90.92 and a 12-month high of $131.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.69.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

