Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,494 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3,010.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 70,984 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 54,772 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.6% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 697.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:NAPR opened at $48.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

