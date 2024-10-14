Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,471 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.41% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,482,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,178,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 385,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 62,591 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QFLR stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

