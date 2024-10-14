Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,465,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,016,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2,119.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 307,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,835,000 after buying an additional 293,972 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $155.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $156.34.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

