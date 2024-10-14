Brookstone Capital Management Has $362,000 Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Veralto were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $113.13 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion and a PE ratio of 35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

