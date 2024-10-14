Brookstone Capital Management Has $404,000 Stock Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,530,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BITB opened at $34.41 on Monday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

