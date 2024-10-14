Brookstone Capital Management Has $456,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GJUN. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 29.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $35.54 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

