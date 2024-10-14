Brookstone Capital Management Has $473,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $30.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $683.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

