Brookstone Capital Management Has $486,000 Holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 495.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 952,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 2,669.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 569,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 549,088 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 207.0% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 668,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,071,000 after acquiring an additional 450,981 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 664,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 293,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,383,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $32.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $284.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.20.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

