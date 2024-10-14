Brookstone Capital Management Has $512,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C stock opened at $65.74 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

