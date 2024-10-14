Brookstone Capital Management Has $526,000 Position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:HODL opened at $71.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $83.36.

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

