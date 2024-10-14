Brookstone Capital Management Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

