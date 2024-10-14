Brookstone Capital Management Has $576,000 Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,426,000 after purchasing an additional 533,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,052,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,423,000 after acquiring an additional 924,730 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 880,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 540,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock opened at $146.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $147.77.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

